Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Aussems eager to quench AFC Leopards’ title thirst

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – AFC Leopards last won a title in 2017 when they beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 to win the Football Kenya Federation Cup, then known as the GOtv Shield. It was only their third trophy since 2001.

Leopards have blown hot and cold in their quest for success and Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems is keen to bring back the winning mentality and the joy of success to the team once again.

With a third place spot in the Premier League and a semi-final duel in the FKF Betway Cup, Leopards and Aussems can dream of something this season.

But, the Belgian tactician says all this success so far will count for nothing if they fail to win anything at the end of the season.

“Yes, we are doing well now, but for me the most important is the end of the season. We can lead the table now and in the end no trophy. We can also play in the semi-final or the final but if we lose, then that is useless,” says the tactician.

His quest for a title will take another positive step on Sunday evening if they manage to beat third tier side Equity Bank in the semi-final of the Cup, but the coach still remains cautious despite playing a lower division team.

“We all remember what happened to us against Bungoma Superstars in the round of 16 where we had problems. They were leading but fortunately we managed to get the win. We cannot underrate any opponent because every team in the tournament showed they deserve to be here,”

“Equity eliminated Bandari and it is not a team we can underrate. We need to take the game very seriously and play to our level best,” added the tactician.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Aussems hopes his team will be up fresh for the game especially after a very tough and physical quarter final against Tusker FC which they managed to sneak in a 1-0 victory courtesy of Isaac Kipyegon’s penalty.

“We play every three days and for a team like us which doesn’t have such a big squad, sometimes it is tough. But we have to ensure we recover well and we are fresh for another game,” the coach added.

In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Aussems eager to quench AFC Leopards’ title thirst - KenyanUpdates

  2. Pingback: Aussems eager to quench AFC Leopards’ title thirst – Kenyan Digest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved