Aussems eager to quench AFC Leopards’ title thirst

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – AFC Leopards last won a title in 2017 when they beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 to win the Football Kenya Federation Cup, then known as the GOtv Shield. It was only their third trophy since 2001.

Leopards have blown hot and cold in their quest for success and Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems is keen to bring back the winning mentality and the joy of success to the team once again.

With a third place spot in the Premier League and a semi-final duel in the FKF Betway Cup, Leopards and Aussems can dream of something this season.

But, the Belgian tactician says all this success so far will count for nothing if they fail to win anything at the end of the season.

“Yes, we are doing well now, but for me the most important is the end of the season. We can lead the table now and in the end no trophy. We can also play in the semi-final or the final but if we lose, then that is useless,” says the tactician.

His quest for a title will take another positive step on Sunday evening if they manage to beat third tier side Equity Bank in the semi-final of the Cup, but the coach still remains cautious despite playing a lower division team.

“We all remember what happened to us against Bungoma Superstars in the round of 16 where we had problems. They were leading but fortunately we managed to get the win. We cannot underrate any opponent because every team in the tournament showed they deserve to be here,”

“Equity eliminated Bandari and it is not a team we can underrate. We need to take the game very seriously and play to our level best,” added the tactician.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Aussems hopes his team will be up fresh for the game especially after a very tough and physical quarter final against Tusker FC which they managed to sneak in a 1-0 victory courtesy of Isaac Kipyegon’s penalty.

“We play every three days and for a team like us which doesn’t have such a big squad, sometimes it is tough. But we have to ensure we recover well and we are fresh for another game,” the coach added.