Korean Embassy donates equipment to Kenya Taekwondo Federation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – The Korean Embassy in Kenya has donated sports equipment to the Kenya Taekwondo federation through Olympics Kenya.

In a handover ceremony presided over by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Arts, Amb Dr. Amina Mohamed, the Korean Ambassador to Kenya, Choi Yeonghan and Team Kenya’s CDM Waithaka Kioni was attended by athletes and officials from the federation.

The CS acknowledged the Korean government for the generous and timely donation to the athletes.

“This is one sport that is currently gaining a huge following and interest in Kenya, with many people embracing it. Indeed, we already have a qualified female athlete for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics competing in the women with over 67kgs category and is already an inspiration to other Taekwondo players,” the CS said.

“Sports has given us another platform to express our deep friendship with Kenya and this equipment is just an extension of the many opportunities to enhance this solid relationship between the two countries,” Korean Ambassador Choi Yeonghan stated.

“As the country where Taekwondo originated, it is our great joy and pleasure to extend this support and partnership to the athletes in Kenya as we wish them success in Tokyo and other competitions,” the ambassador further said.

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says the team will shift their energy into the Premier League after seeing their campaign in the FKF Betway Cup halted after losing to AFC Leopards in the quarters.

Tusker FC currently sit top of the League standings with a two-point buffer between them and second placed KCB.

CLIP: 11TH JUNE MATANO LEAGUE

Tusker’s next league match will be on Wednesday next week when they take on Posta Rangers and Matano says they will look to bounce back to winning ways in comprehensive fashion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

= = =

The Korean Embassy in Kenya has donated sports equipment to the Kenya Taekwondo federation through Olympics Kenya.

In a handover ceremony presided over by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Arts Amina Mohamed, the Korean Ambassador to Kenya, Choi Yeonghan was attended by athletes and officials from the federation.

Taekwondo Kenya Secretary General, George Wesonga said they were delighted to receive the equipment, coming as they are now at the peak of both preparing Faith Ogalo for the Olympics as well as other tournaments ahead.

= = =

Manchester United have had a 10 billion shillings bid for England winger Jadon Sancho turned down by Borussia Dortmund.

The German club want about 11.8 billion shillings for the 21-year-old, with an additional 656 million shillings bonus payment on top.

In addition to the fee not being high enough, Man United wanted to pay it over five years when Dortmund are only willing for it to extend to four.

The Old Trafford club will be keen to avoid a repeat of 12 months ago, when they were given a fee by Dortmund for Sancho, then tried to reduce it believing the Bundesliga side would eventually sell for a lower price.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

= = =

Turkey and Italy get Euro 2020 under way in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico tonight, one year later than planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 16,000 fans are expected to attend the opener with supporters expected at all 51 games across 11 countries this summer.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy have won their past eight games without conceding a goal and are unbeaten since 2018 while Turkey are being tipped by many to cause a few surprises this summer.

This will be the first major tournament game to be held in Italy since the 1990 World Cup.

= = =

Kioni expressed appreciation to the Ambassador and his government for the hand of support to Kenya, noting that this was not the first time Korea was supporting sports.

“We at Olympics Kenya value this generosity and assure you that it will put impetus to our training for Tokyo and other major Games,” Kioni said as he also thanked the CS Sports for her unmatched enthusiasm and support for sports development, especially the interests of athletes in Kenya.

Taekwondo Kenya Secretary General, George Wesonga said they were very delighted to receive the equipment, coming as they are now at the peak of both preparing Faith Ogalo for the Olympics as well as other tournaments ahead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Equipment is everything, especially during these very evolving times in sports with advanced countries using the latest technologies. We are now hoping that we also get 2nd Gen electronic scoring system soon for the athletes to acquaint themselves accordingly,” observed Wesonga.