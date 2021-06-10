Connect with us

Boost As Treasury allocates Sports Fund an increase In Budgetary Allocation

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The Sports sector has received a financial boost after Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Ukur Yattani allocated Sh15 billion to the to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund as well as Sh90mn for the refurbishment of reginal stadia as he tabled the 2021/2022 national budget before parliament on Thursday afternoon.

The allocation is an increase from the Sh14bn handed to the Fund in last year’s budget.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the stringent containment measures significantly affected Tourism, Sports, Culture and Arts sectors, to support recovery of this sector, I have proposed an allocation of  Sh15 billion for the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund and Sh90 million for refurbishment of reginal stadium,” the Treasury CS announced.

-More to follow-

2 Comments

