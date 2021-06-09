Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brazil Supreme Court To Consider Halting Copa America

Football

Brazil Supreme Court to consider halting Copa America

Published

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, June 9 – Brazil’s Supreme Court said Tuesday it would hold hearings on a request to block the Copa America, casting new doubt on the troubled South American football championships five days from kickoff.

“Considering the exceptional nature of the case… I hereby grant the request to include the matter in an extraordinary virtual session of the full court, to be held June 10 (Thursday),” wrote Chief Justice Luiz Fux.

Organizers are battling the odds to pull off the world’s oldest running international football tournament despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia fell through over a Covid-19 surge in the former and violent anti-government protests in the latter.

With the clock ticking down to Sunday’s opening match, Brazil stepped in last week as emergency hosts, after the South American football confederation, CONMEBOL, pulled the plug on Argentina.

But Brazil has also been battered by Covid-19, and experts warn it is facing a new surge that a major international sports tournament could exacerbate.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 475,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States.

The tournament has become a divisive, politically loaded matter in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has regularly defied expert advice on containing the pandemic, gave his blessing to host it.

But epidemiologists have voiced alarm, as have some coaches and players from the 10 countries participating.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved