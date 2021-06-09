Connect with us

Tusker FC striker Henry Meja battles for the ball with AFC Leopards defender Clyde Senaji during their FKF Betway Cup quarter final match at the Ruaraka Complex on June 09, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

AFC Leopards bundle Tusker out of FKF Betway Cup to keep title bid alive

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – AFC Leopards’ bid for a first major title since 2014 remained on course after they progressed to the semi-finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup with a 1-0 victory over double chasing Tusker FC at Ruaraka on Wednesday.

Isaac Kipyegon scored the lone goal for Ingwe, with a first half penalty, their only effort on target the entire game.

They now book a ticket to the semi-finals against National Division One side Equity Bank who beat Bandari 1-0 in the first quarter final.

-More to follow

