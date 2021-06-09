NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – AFC Leopards’ bid for a first major title since 2014 remained on course after they progressed to the semi-finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup with a 1-0 victory over double chasing Tusker FC at Ruaraka on Wednesday.
Isaac Kipyegon scored the lone goal for Ingwe, with a first half penalty, their only effort on target the entire game.
They now book a ticket to the semi-finals against National Division One side Equity Bank who beat Bandari 1-0 in the first quarter final.
-More to follow
Pingback: AFC Leopards bundle Tusker out of FKF Betway Cup to keep title bid alive - KenyanUpdates