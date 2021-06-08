Connect with us

‘Ugali Man’ Lands Lucrative Odibets deal after Viral video

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 09 – Three weeks ago, a hilarious video of a man eating ugali in the most ridiculous way took the internet by storm.

The man later identified as Charles Odongo became an instant internet sensation due to his prowess eating Ugali with meat stew.

The passion displayed by Odongo while eating ugali has landed him a lucrative deal with Kenyan betting firm Odibets as their brand ambassador.

Taking to his Instagram page, a jovial Odongo stated,” My first advertisement video with Odibets…. Power iko.”

Odongo became the number one trending topic in Kenya on Tuesday with a section of netizens congratulating him for the deal.

Another section of Kenyans was asking the ‘god’ of Ugali Man to knock at their doors.

A big chunk of Kenyans also made fun declaring that they would turn on their cameras on every time they were eating since you never knew who was watching.

One tweep user, Martin Wachira, quoted Jon Bon Jovi highlighting the importance of doing anything in life with passion.

“Nothing is as important as passion. No matter what you want to do with your life, be passionate.”

Odibets has been hailed by Kenyans for supporting local talent especially their initiative OdiMtaani which saw them sponsoring local tournaments and kitting over 35,000 youths in the country.

In addition, Last year in September 2020, Odibets supported dancehall artiste Dennis Gakunga Njuguna, who goes by the stage name Machete Boloman, and hails from Nairobi’s Kawangware to record his first song.

