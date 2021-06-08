DStv and GOtv subscribers to enjoy an unrivaled EURO 2020 viewing experience

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – MultiChoice Kenya, in its commitment to continually offer its subscribers the best sporting action from across the globe on Tuesday announced UEFA Euro 2020 exciting world-class coverage.

This Friday 11 June 2021, football fans will have access to all 51 matches of the tournament with LIVE games of the Euro 2020 available on DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages. Select matches will be available on DStv Family, GOtv Max and Plus packages.

“MultiChoice Kenya is proud to broadcast the EURO 2020 games LIVE on SuperSport to DStv and GOtv customers,” Nancy Matimu, MultiChoice Kenya Managing director said.

“It is a fact that SuperSport is the home of football and where better to connect with the Euro games than on your world of champions! We made a promise to our customers to bring only the best football from across the globe and we have made good on our promise with additional benefits including pre- and post-match build ups, expert analysis and commentary and exclusive interviews with international pundits that will not be available on any other platform. Our DStv and GOtv customers can rest easy knowing that they have already booked their tickets to the live games,” she added.

The European continental tournament runs from 11 June to 11 July 2021 and will take place across 11 cities in Europe in 11 different nations.

The 11 cities and stdiums that will host the games are Wembley Stadium in London, England; Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy; Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany; Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary; Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan; Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia; La Cartuja in Seville, Spain; Arena National in Bucharest, Romania; Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland; and Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Each city will host three group stage matches and one match in the round of 16 or quarterfinals, with the exception of Saint Petersburg, which will host six group stage matches, and London, which will host two matches in the round of 16. Wembley will also host both semi-finals (July 6-7) and the final on July 11. The stadiums will operate with limited capacity due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, varying from 20 to 50 percent depending on prevailing circumstances.

DStv and GOtv customers will also have a dedicated Euro 2020 channel that will broadcast the live matches of the tournament. DStv Channel 224 will be the home of the EURO 2020 and will be available from Premium to Family packages. Among the added benefits that DStv like Swahili language options and live TV on-the-go via the DStv App, SuperSport will offer DStv customers an enhanced viewing experience of the soccer event so they can enjoy the beautiful game anytime, anywhere on any device.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, GOtv customers can watch the games on SuperSport Euro Channel GOtv channel 32 available on GOtv Max.

As is tradition with SuperSport, an expert line-up is already determined for coverage of UEFA Euro 2020 including several pundits with European experience, among them Shaun Bartlett (FC Zurich and Charlton Athletic), Andre Arendse (Fulham and Oxford United), Matthew Booth (Rostov and Krylia Sovetov), Stanton Fredericks (FC Moscow, Grasshopper Zurich and Pierikos) and Benni McCarthy (Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United).

Also joining the line-up will be SA hero Teko Modise, four-time coach of the year Gavin Hunt, plus Sundowns assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena. These analysts will deliver one-hour build-ups for all 51 matches, plus post-match wrap-ups.

The popular Master Plan magazine show which will air Sundays, at 2pm EAT will also make a comeback with emphasis on strategic tactical analysis. This will be complimented by the use of technology such as the telestrator, touch screen and augmented reality graphics; a winner for coaches and former players seeking to lend their perspective.

Part of the coverage includes an all-new show on YouTube – SuperTube, that is designed to offer a fun, engaging experience for fans including a blend of previews, reviews, analysis and fun segments in keeping with the entertaining nature of the tournament.

Online Zoom interviews with international pundits will also bring more insight on the action from Europe led by main presenters Julia Stuart, Neil Andrews and Carol Tshabalala.







Multichoice Kenya Head of Corporate Affairs, Philip Wahome (left), with Multichoice Kenya Head of Marketing, Celeste Muli and Head of Sales, Garama Chome. This was during the unveiling of UEFA EURO 2020 games at the Local Productions Studios.



The studio guests will offer a wealth of insight and opinion on the tournament as it shapes up. SuperSport’s digital offering will be extensive and will include fixtures, results, live scoring, logs and top scorers – across all platforms. There will be news, match previews, highlights, team and player profiles, live coverage of every match on social, plus studio clips, analysis and magazine show content.

As we countdown to Euro 2020, SuperSport will broadcast a 52-minute documentary tonight, Tuesday 8 June at 9.00pm titled Whistle to Whistle.

Whistle to Whistle takes us beyond the 90 minutes of a game and shares the methodology of FIFA Ranked No 1 football team Belgium. The documentary features Head Coach and Technical Director players Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans, Eden Hazard and Thomas Meunier, former players Vincent Kompany and Philippe Albert. The documentary will air on the SuperSport Euro channel on DStv and GOtv.

DStv customers can purchase the full kit HD Zappa decoder including one-month subscription on the DStv Access package for only Sh. 2,999. DStv customers have an option to upgrade to any of the other four DStv packages – Premium, Compact Plus, Compact or Family to suit their preferred viewing needs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DStv customers can also sign up to DStv App at no additional cost to enjoy all the LIVE games of the UEFA Euro 2020 on the go. Customers can watch the DStv App on their smartphones, tablets and smart TV’s by downloading the DStv App from the Apple Store and Google play store.

GOtv customers can purchase the GOtv decoder plus one-month GOtv Plus subscription for Sh. 1,299 for the best picture quality, widest terrestrial signal coverage across Kenya and over 45 channels.

Customers can purchase the DStv HD decoder or GOtv decoder by simply dialing *423#, or via online platforms Jumia, at any MultiChoice Kenya branch, dealer outlet or select supermarkets countrywide.

For more information about the UEFA Euro 2020, general entertainment content, products and services, visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com.

Dial *423# to buy, pay, reconnect or clear error codes. To manage your DStv or GOtv account download the MyDStv App or MyGOtv App to check balance, pay, change package or clear error codes. You can also visit the official DStv and GOtv Kenya social media pages via the handles below for more information:

@DStvKenya @GOtv_Kenya