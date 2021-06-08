Asike, Sammy Meja awarded as Tusker’s best players for March

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 08 – BetKing Premier League leaders Tusker FC have awarded defenders Eugene Asike and Sammy Meja as their best players for May, a scheme designed by the club;s management to motivate the squad.

While Asike has been a mainstay for the team this season, Meja, elder brother to free-scoring striker Henry has taken his chance since the restart and has been a core figure of the team’s recent run.

He was on the periphery for most of the first leg with Hillary Wandera and Erick Ambunya shuffling on the left side of the defense. He was handed a chance against KCB when the league resumed and hasn’t looked back since then.

He scored Tusker’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Wazito.

“I am thankful to be awarded. The coach believed in me and gave me the chance and I took it with both hands and gave 100pc. The coach believed in me and I am glad that belief has paid off,” Meja told the club’s official website after being rewarded.

Asike has skippered the team to the quarter finals of the Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup and has also been consistently performing in the league.

“I feel very delighted about it, but I believe it is team effort, I believe we are all winners. It is a good gesture and this makes me feel motivated going forward. Seeing the executive office come here to appreciate the work we are doing and appreciate the team brings good energy into the camp,” Asike stated.

The players were presented with their awards by club Chairman Dan Aduda.

“As the management we will always be in support of you as players and we will motivate you to bring in good results. This month, we decided to award two players and we will look to do the same moving forward,” he said.

Henry Meja and Jackson Macharia are the other two previous winners of the award.

The award comes with a Sh10,000 shopping voucher.