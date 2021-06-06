Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards find it tough but progress to FKF Betway Cup quarters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 06 – Giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards both progressed to the quarter finals of the Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup by fine margins, Gor beating Division One outfit 2-1 at the Ruaraka Complex while AFC survived a scare from Bungoma Superstars to win 4-2.

In Thika, Leopards had to twice come from behind and then score two goals in the final 10 minutes as they booked a slot in the last eight where they will face off with Tusker FC on Wednesday.

Leopards were tied 2-2 with 10 minutes to spare with Robinson Kamura and Collins Shichenje having scored for Leopards.

Ingwe left the best for last with Isaac Kipyegon scoring from the penalty spot and Elvis Rupia sealing the victory.

Meanwhile in Ruaraka, Kenneth Muguna’s sumptuous freekick five minutes after the restart handed Gor Mahia victory and a place in the last eight with a 2-1 victory over the Division One Zone B league leaders.

They will now face off with Kariobangi Sharks in the quarter finals, with the latter beating KCB 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time in Utalii.

At the Ruaraka Complex, the unbeaten Division One leaders didn’t show no sign of fright infront of the 19-time BetKing Premier League champions and they showed their class with confident passing and build-up from the back.

They kept possession well, but couldn’t hurt Gor as they lacked the confidence and know-how in the final third.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gor Mahia’s Tito Okello dribbles away from a Mara Sugar opponent during their Betway Cup match at the Ruaraka Complex on June 6, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Gor had the chances as they were more proactive whenever they had the ball. Karim Nikiema should have done better in the 11th minute when Clifton Miheso curled in an inviting cross from the right, but the Burkina Faso midfielder hit the side netting with his connection unmarked at the backpost.

The Premier League side however got into the lead in the 28th minute when Tito Okello rifled in a low shot from inside the box after Mara struggled to clear a cross.

Mara however didn’t give up the fight and they drew level five minutes to the break from the penalty spot. Rueben Okoth’s curling freekick from the right was handled inside the box by Okello and the Mara Sugar forward stepped up himself to score and tie the game.

But, Gor came back into the lead five minutes into the second half through Muguna’s sumptuous freekick. The midfielder stepped up from wide on the left before curling the ball into the top left corner.

Gor should have had a third from another set piece from the edge of the box, but this time Miheso curled his effort wide from a good scoring position.

Goal scorer Okoth could have given Mara an equalizer with 10 minutes left, but his curling freekick with the keeper beaten crept over the bar.

K’Ogalo managed the remaining minutes of the game to see off the victory and proceed to the quarters.