Tusker FC’s Eugene Asike (right) and Kevin Okoth (left) close in on Luanda Villa’s Marvin Olilo during their FKF Betway Cup match at the Ruaraka Complex on June 6, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Tusker, Bidco sail into FKF Betway Cup quarter finals

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 05 – Premier League sides Tusker FC and Bidco United sailed into the quarter finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup after picking identical 1-0 victories in the round of 16 games on Saturday afternoon.

Tusker beat National Division One side Luanda Villa at the Ruaraka Complex while Bidco United beat Egerton University at the Thika Stadium. In the early kick off, Division One side Equity Bank beat Vegpro 2-1.

The brewers will play the winner between AFC Leopards and Bungoma Superstars in the quarters on Wednesday while Bidco will take on the winner between Ulinzi Stars and City Stars.

-More to follow

