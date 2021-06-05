Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Odileague Exposed! How to win big using virtual betting tricks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Betting fanatics have been seen to bet on real games more than virtual games. But when time comes whereby the leagues take a break the place to go to is on virtual gaming platforms.

An example of a virtual gaming platform is the Odileague by Odibets.

The big question is: How can one place bets and win on Odileague?

The league comprises 10 matches which are played nonstop. The games are played 24 hours a day. The matches go for 35 seconds and have the common markets just like the real matches.

Here are easy steps to follow and win big on Odileague:

1) First have a scope of the results of the season from match day 1 then analyse the results.

2) Look at the odds range. The lower the odds the higher the chances of winning.

3) Pick only two games at a time then stake them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4) When picking, consider teams in the mid table.

5) Place most of your bets between match day 18-29.

Over the past few years, betting fanatics have shown interest in virtual betting and the above tricks will see you through and help you win big on Odileague.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved