Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action from a past Eldoret City Marathon event

Athletics

Mkungo To Make Full Marathon Debut in Eldoret

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Former Safaricom Madoka Half Marathon Champion, Panuel Mkungo will run his first competitive 42km race this Sunday at the Eldoret City Marathon.

Mkunga who hails from Taita Taveta is also a previous Philadelphia 21 km champion and will take to the field alongside 2,000 other athletes.

“I’m looking forward to the race and to put on a good showing. I’m confident in the preparations I have made and even though I know competition will be stiff, I’ve come to give my very best and to represent the Coast region as best as I can”, Said Mkungo

The Eldoret City Marathon was developed to identify young and upcoming runners by giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

The organisers are also using this year’s marathon to raise awareness about climate change through a tree planting initiative as the world marks World Environment Day on Sunday.

The total prize money for the podium finishers is Sh18mn including Sh3.5mn for the winners, Sh1.5mn for second placed finishers and Sh1mn for those who finish third.

In addition, the top 20 finishers will all various get cash prizes while leading Telco Safaricom who are among the sponsors will provide phones and airtime for the winners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Mkungo To Make Full Marathon Debut in Eldoret - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved