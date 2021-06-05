Mkungo To Make Full Marathon Debut in Eldoret

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Former Safaricom Madoka Half Marathon Champion, Panuel Mkungo will run his first competitive 42km race this Sunday at the Eldoret City Marathon.

Mkunga who hails from Taita Taveta is also a previous Philadelphia 21 km champion and will take to the field alongside 2,000 other athletes.

“I’m looking forward to the race and to put on a good showing. I’m confident in the preparations I have made and even though I know competition will be stiff, I’ve come to give my very best and to represent the Coast region as best as I can”, Said Mkungo

The Eldoret City Marathon was developed to identify young and upcoming runners by giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

The organisers are also using this year’s marathon to raise awareness about climate change through a tree planting initiative as the world marks World Environment Day on Sunday.

The total prize money for the podium finishers is Sh18mn including Sh3.5mn for the winners, Sh1.5mn for second placed finishers and Sh1mn for those who finish third.

In addition, the top 20 finishers will all various get cash prizes while leading Telco Safaricom who are among the sponsors will provide phones and airtime for the winners.