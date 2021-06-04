Betika bets on budding rally talent ahead of WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – At a time when many local Rally drivers have been struggling to put together enough money to upgrade their Rally vehicles to the bare minimum WRC Spec, betting firm Betika has Stepped up to sponsor four teams ahead of the WRC Safari Rally this month.

In a gesture that puts them on a pedestal along the likes of Kabras Sugar that has sponsored the likes of Onkar Rai, Tejveer Rai, Baldev Chager and Eric Bengi; Betika have joined the league of the biggest sponsors in Kenyan Motorsport with their investment of Sh80mn.

This sponsorship ensures that these budding and talented local drivers can put the pedal to the metal at this years WRC Safari rally and gain the much needed experience to compete with the world’s best drivers around the same course.

The #TeamBetika consists of seasoned Rally drivers like Hussein Malik and his navigator Linet Ayuko, ‘crossover’ drivers like Mane Wahome and Rehan Shah and the “New blood” Andrew Wanyoike.

For the supporters, each team has selected a catchy nickname.

Hussein and Linet are known as the #BetikaBazengas, Rehan and Harshil are known as #BetikaOteros, Andrew Muiruri and Edward Njoroge are known as the #BetikaMorios while Maxine and Chantal are known as #Betikayengs. The only all female team in the WRC safari Rally: Maxine Wahome and Chantal Young

Betika has sponsored the only Female driver in the WRC Safari Rally Driver, Maxine Wahome who will be navigated by Chantal Young.

When asked what she anticipated for the WRC Safari Rally; The 25 year old autocross Champion Maxine said “I am very grateful for Betika for believing in me. Without them; I would not be anywhere in this Safari rally.”

When asked about the change over from Autocross to Rallying, she said “it wasn’t as hard as I thought. Half the time I drive and hang around Rally drivers and I pick up a lot of things. It is a bit more comfortable; not jumping all over on the bike.”

On whether she would beat her ‘stable mates’ Macrae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar and she said; “It would be hard, Hamza would be hard because they have ever really competed and we don’t really practice together as our cars are never ready at the same time.”

Hussein Malik will be navigated by Linet Ayuko, one of the four female navigators in the WRC Safari Rally.

Hussein didn’t have a good day out at the wet ARC Equator Rally, after his slid into a ditch and he was unable to restart the following day due to a broken windscreen and he didn’t have a replacement part for his Evo 10.

They were upbeat about the sponsorship. Hussein said, it is a good thing because it takes away the financial strain of having to prepare the car on a budget. He said he now has enough spares and has brought the car to the basic WRC spec.

Rehan who has dominated the Autocross scene for a while was thrilled by the opportunity to get behind the wheel of his Subaru N 10 which is entering in the group N class.

He said that he had a lot of work to do to upgrade the car.

He added “We ask you to pray for us, for us, a finish is all we are looking forward to. The Subaru N 10 has won a number of Autocross races and only needs a tune up and she will be ready for the Rally.

Wanyoike the “Newbie” on the WRC Safari Rally Entry list said, Rallying isn’t cheap.

“Apart from the initial cost of buying the car, rally entry fees, service parts, extra parts, logistics, transport and accommodation, the rally gear that expires, costs an arm and a foot. This is what has denied many Kenyan Rally drivers seat time during many of the past rallies.”

Wanyoike bought McCrae Kimathi’s Subaru N12. He has since ensured that it meets the WRC Homologation and has been out testing it ahead of the rally.

This will be the first rally that Andrew will be participating and he says “My Aim is simple; just to finish the rally and if possible in a decent position. I will try to be competitive but within my limits.” So far Andrew says that the N12 WRX STI only needed a clutch kit and an FIA Approved fuel tank.

To help him prepare for the rally; Andrew has been prepping the car and practicing under the watchful eye of “Kenyan Rally Legend Patrick Njiru.

He says that Patrick has been more than a friend, more than a mentor. He calls him the Myth and attributes the improvements that he has made behind the wheel as he switched from Tarmac Racing to gravel and real Rallying.