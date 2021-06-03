Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports CS Amina Mohamed with NOCK president Paul Tergat. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Headlines

Team Kenya Kurume camp will proceed, says CS Amina

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has announced that Team Kenya’s planned pre-Olympics training camp in the Japanese City of Kurume will proceed, despite the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) earlier announcing the plans were off.

In a statement on Wednesday, NOCK had stated that officials from Kurume City had written to them notifying them of their intention to call off the camp due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Thursday, CS Amina came out reading from a different script, saying the communication from NOCK was erroneous.

“I think they jumped the gun. We have been in consultation with the Japanese government and the training camp is on,” said the CS.

“The 12-day training camp was a deal between Kurume City and the Government of Kenya. If there was any communication, the Kenya Government should have been consulted. For the avoidance of doubt the Japanese government has said all is clear and therefore their no confusion. The training camp in Kurume City is on and the first batch of the team leaves on July 5 for Kurume City,”

In a rejoinder, NOCK has thanked the CS for her intervention to ensure the Camp remains on.

“Following an intervention by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Art, Culture & Heritage Hon. Amb. Amina Mohamed, the Kenyan Embassy in Japan and the Japanese Embassy in Kenya Kurume City has agreed to go ahead with the scheduled pre games training camp for Team Kenya as scheduled,” a statement from NOCK stated.

The news will be welcome relief for many qualified athletes who have missed out on opportunities for better training outside the country due to complications occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved