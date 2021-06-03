Connect with us

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi shouts instructions during the Africa Cup of Nations match against Senegal at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on July 1, 2019. PHOTO/Goal

Football

Matasi recuperating well after Lessos accident

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is recuperating well after being involved in a car accident on the Nakuru-Kapsabet Highway on Tuesday, but his wife and son will still require surgery.

The car they were travelling in together with his wife, son and two brothers in law enroute Nairobi from Kakamega rolled several times after a tyre burst.

“We are really grateful to God that we are well and alive. I suffered some head injuries but my wife and our son suffered some more serious injuries which will require surgery. We thank everyone for their support,” a visibly shaken Matasi told Capital Sports.

Matasi and his family were treated at the Kapsabet District Hospital but were later transferred to the Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital which is better equipped.

The goalkeeper had just come off a tough season with St. George in Ethiopia where he had seen playing time reduce and had also lost his place in the national team.

He was travelling to Nairobi to continue training and maintain his fitness as he pondered on his future with reports linking him to an exit from St George.

1 Comment

