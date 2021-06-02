Connect with us

Tusker FC players celebrate their win over Marafiki FC in the FKF Cup. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker thrash Div Two side Marafiki in FKF Betway Cup, Ulinzi also through

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 02 – BetKing Premier League leaders Tusker FC survived a scare from Division Two outfit Marafiki FC before thrashing them 4-1 at the Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri in the second round of the Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup on Wednesday.

Marafiki skipper Nick Kirui gave the home side the lead inside the first two minutes of the second half, but Tusker responded through Boniface Muchiri, Henry Meja, Rodgers Aloro and an own goal.

In other results, Ulinzi Stars beat Sofapaka 2-0 in Wundanyi, Bandari thrashed Dimba Patriots 5-1, Kariobangi Sharks beat Tandaza 2-0 and Bidco thrashed Twyford 7-0,

-More to follow

