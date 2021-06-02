Connect with us

Team Kenya’s pre-Olympic training camp in Kurume City cancelled

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 02 – Team Kenya’s proposed pre-Olympic training camp in Kurume City has been cancelled due to surging Coronavirus cases in Japan, officials from the City have informed the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

“COVID-19 infections have rapidly spread in Kurume since mid-April and the situation has been recognized as critical. For instance, on some days the number of positive cases per 100,000 people has risen to several times the number in Tokyo and Osaka. In addition, the nationwide spread of infection did not subside even in May, and in Fukuoka Prefecture the number of new infections and the number of hospitalized patients both have reached a record high,” a communique from Kurume City Officials stated.

Furthermore, Kurume communicated that the sports facilities that were scheduled to be used for the pre-Games training camps are being utilized as vaccination venues.

The news will be a huge blow to many team sports which have qualified for the games as they had hoped the camp would help them heighten their preparations after missing opportunities to have training sessions outside the country.

Women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers had planned to play several friendly matches in Kurume after their initial six week camp in Brazil was cancelled over the same reasons and will now have to plan for alternative build up matches.

Kenya had signed an MOU with Kurume City, who were to host Team Kenya for 12 days, under full sponsorship for their stay, including accommodation, local travel in Japan, training venues and meals for the entire delegation.

All qualified teams except Athletics middle & long distance & Swimming were scheduled to travel starting 7th July for the pre-Games camp to acclimatize ahead of the Games.

Kenya is therefore making alternative arrangements for the team to prepare adequately, and in consideration of the period of stay guidelines from the organisers.

Consultations have started with the technical benches of the qualified teams, to re-work the activity schedules of the teams to achieve the best results under the current circumstances.

1 Comment

