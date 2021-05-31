‘Shinda Lunch ya Punch’ – Odibets to award customers on Madaraka Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Betting firm Odibets has announced that it will be awarding more than 4,000 customers with Sh500 worth of lunch in a competition dubbed “Shinda Lunch ya Punch”.

Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the competition was launched in a bid to give back to the company’s loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.

“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us all year round,” said Aggrey Sayi.

To participate customers will be required to:

a) Register, deposit, and play with a minimum of 99/= on a single or multibet. b) Customers will then automatically enter into the draw and stand a chance to win Sh500 worth of lunch.

Winners will be picked randomly. The customers who win, will soon thereafter receive a confirmation message from OdiBets on their mobile phone with the reward Kshs 500 via Mpesa.

Odiebts recently awarded more than 2,000 “Jogoos” to its customers as they celebrated Easter in a promo dubbed ‘Shinda Jogoo ya Easter’.

The jogoo winners received Sh1,500 on their odibets accounts that signified the actual jogoo they won.