‘Shinda Lunch ya Punch’ – Odibets to award customers on Madaraka Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Betting firm Odibets has announced that it will be awarding more than 4,000 customers with Sh500 worth of lunch in a competition dubbed “Shinda Lunch ya Punch”.
Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the competition was launched in a bid to give back to the company’s loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.
“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us all year round,” said Aggrey Sayi.
To participate customers will be required to:
- a) Register, deposit, and play with a minimum of 99/= on a single or multibet.
- b) Customers will then automatically enter into the draw and stand a chance to win Sh500 worth of lunch.
Winners will be picked randomly. The customers who win, will soon thereafter receive a confirmation message from OdiBets on their mobile phone with the reward Kshs 500 via Mpesa.
Odiebts recently awarded more than 2,000 “Jogoos” to its customers as they celebrated Easter in a promo dubbed ‘Shinda Jogoo ya Easter’.
The jogoo winners received Sh1,500 on their odibets accounts that signified the actual jogoo they won.