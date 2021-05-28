Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Neymar's two penalties were in vain for PSG

Football

Neymar says Nike sexual assault claim an ‘absurd lie’

Published

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, May 28 – Neymar said Friday that Nike’s claim it parted ways with him last year because he refused to cooperate with its internal investigation into an employee’s accusation he sexually assaulted her was an “absurd lie.”

“(To) state that my contract was terminated because I did not contribute in good faith to an investigation, is an absurd lie,” the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star said in a statement on Instagram.

“I was not given the opportunity to defend myself. I was not given the opportunity to know who this person was that was allegedly offended. I don’t even know her. I’ve never had any kind of relationship or approach with this person.”

The statement came a day after Nike said it had ended its sponsorship deal with Neymar over the alleged 2016 incident — which was reported to the company in 2018 — and his failure to cooperate with its internal investigation.

Nike did not give a reason when it terminated the deal in August 2020.

The company had sponsored Neymar, 29, since he was a 13-year-old prodigy.

The superstar is now a poster boy for Puma. His deal with the German sportswear giant was announced in September 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Neymar says Nike sexual assault claim an ‘absurd lie’ – Mchipuko

  2. Pingback: Neymar says Nike sexual assault claim an 'absurd lie' - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved