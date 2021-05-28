Connect with us

Japan extends virus emergency until June 20, 1 month before Olympics

Published

Tokyo, Japan, May 28 – Japan on Friday extended a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country until June 20, just over a month before the Olympics.

“The number of new cases has been declining since the middle of the month but the situation continues to be uncertain,” said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, announcing the decision.

