Tottenham hold talks with Pochettino about possible return

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27 – Tottenham have held talks with former boss Mauricio Pochettino about a possible return to the club.

The 49-year-old, who is currently in charge of Paris St Germain, left Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

But with Mourinho sacked last month, the PA news agency understands Spurs have spoken to the Argentinian regarding the potential prospect of a second spell in charge.

Pochettino guided PSG to the semi-finals of the Champions League after taking over from Thomas Tuchel in January, beating Barcelona and Bayern Munich on the way, and won the French Super Cup and the Coupe de France.

But they missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille and there are mixed messages about his future in Paris.