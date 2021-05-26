WRC Safari Rally Service Park to open on June 11

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Anxiety is already in the air, literally, as the Service Park of the WRC Safari Rally prepares to open on June 11.

The epic and eagerly-awaited WRC event will revolve around Lake Naivasha and Lake Elementeita within the renowned ecosystem,

The event will feature the three WRC manufacturer teams namely Toyota Gazoo Racing, M-Sport Ford and Hyundai Motorsport WRT.

Service Park Manager Anthony Gatei was overly enthusiastic of the series of the upcoming events in the run up to the WRC Safari race weekend penciled for June 24-27.

“The service Park will open on June 11 for everyone who is desirous to set up early. Local teams can also come and do the same. Mind you, for the locals, coming early will mean an extra expense which is unnecessary. The reason why it shall open early is because the PI, P2 and P3 drivers have to set up their compounds and workshops in really good time,” observed Gatei.

He reiterated: “Literally, it is because foreigners need to know the geographical locations ahead of the rally. You see, they have not competed in Africa before and these are some of the challenges they are bound to face,’’

Gatei expounded: “The Service Park at KWS Institute is the biggest ever in the history of WRC and as such , it will be quite exciting how things shall be before the action proper,”

Administrative checks will begin on Monday 21 June in

Naivasha while reconnaissance will start later that day at 1100hrs.

Reconnaissance will continue until Wednesday lunchtime. The event is anticipated to roar into life during June 23 Shakedown which will give spectators the first glimpse of a full speed test before start. Here drivers have an opportunity to feel the surface and the character of the stage. The competing drivers then have a chance to adjust the cars for maximum performance according to current situations within Ndulele Conservancy.

For starters, Safari Rally was supposed to make a comeback to the FIA WRC in July 2020 but was deferred to June 2021 following the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCB Bank Kenya are the official financial partners after doling out Ksh 100 Million towards the event

Toyota Kenya are also in the groove with a sponsorship package of Ksh 30 Million while the Kenyan government remains the main sponsor.