Kenya’s Ochieng, Ogola bag Weightlifting Federation of Africa spots

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association (KAWA) President Pius Ochieng has retained his seat as a Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA) Executive Board Member.

At the same time, KAWA Secretary General John Ogola was elected into the WFA Technical Committee in the continental elections held on Tuesday in Nairobi ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers that start at Ruaraka Sports Club on Wednesday.

Khaled Mahalhel of Libya retained his seat unopposed as WFA President after he garnered all the 16 votes.

“I’m happy to be in the WFA board again.This means I’ll be able to lobby for more equipment for Kenya,” Ochieng said.

“My plan B is to get weights for the counties because opening weightlifting branches without weights is next to impossible.”

“As a WFA board member, my first target is the national Olympic academy that is coming up. I’ll ensure we get a lot of weights for the youths who will be training,” Ochieng added.

Weightlifting Federation of Africa elections result held in Nairobi

President: Khaled Mehalhel (Libya)

Secretary General: Manareddin Eshelli (Libya)

Treasurer: Manareddin Eshelli (Libya)

Vice Presidents: Kevin Durant Plooy (South Africa), Ahmed Chahnaoui (Madagascar), Chimdi Ejiogu (Nigeria),Mahmoud Mahgoub (Egypt), Boukar Tikire( Comoros)

Executive Board Members: Pius Ochieng (Kenya), Salim Musoke (Uganda), Robert Rose (Seychelles)

Technical Committee: Horst Sayler (Swaziland), John Ogolla (Kenya), Monien Magarajen (Mauritius)

Coaching and Research Committee: Alex Rankwe (Botswana),Milad Agila (Libya), Armand Pambou (Congo)

Medical Committee: Hesham Brekaw (Libya), Christopher Adomako (Ghana)and Mohamed Gouda (Egypt)