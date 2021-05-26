Connect with us

CS Amina touring the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. PHOTO/Ojwang Joe

CS Amina makes inspection tour of Sh500mn Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed made an inspection tour of the newly constructed Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu which is set to host Madaraka Day celebrations next Tuesday.

The stadium is expected to complement the Moi Stadium which has been the only standard playing field in the City with the new stadium set to also have an eight-lane running track, basketball and tennis courts.

  • PHOTO/Ojwang Joe

“This project was an initiative of the President and fully funded by the Government. The project was to take seven months but now it’s around six months down the line and I am optimistic we are still within the time frame to have it completely ready. There are additional stands which have been set up following directives from the President,” CS Amina said as she inspected the facility.

  • Photo/Ojwang Joe

The stadium’s construction has been speeded up to ensure it is ready before Tuesday’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, CS Amina said the highly anticipated friendly match between arch rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards to officially open the stadium will not be played due to COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Photo/Ójwang Joe

When completed, the stadium will be of equal standard to the Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia and this will offer another alternative venue to host international matches across all sports.

  • The Jomo Kenyayya Stadium. PHOTO/Ojwang Joe

-Additional Information Courtesy Ojwang Joe

