L-R: The late Benjamin Ayimba's uncle Joseph, family spokesperson Oscar Osir and Kenya Rugby Union boss Oduor Gangla.

Late Ayimba’s family ask for financial help to settle Sh2.7mn expenses

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The family of celebrated Kenya Sevens legend Benjamin Ayimba is asking for financial help to settle a Sh2.7mn deficit in their budget to lay the departed and former tactician to rest.

According to family spokesperson Oscar Osir, they need Sh1.7mn to settle outstanding hospital bills while a further Sh1mn is required to give the legendary tactician a befitting send off at his Uranga home in Siaya County.

Osir has asked well wishers can channel their contributions to Playbill Number 8021673 under account name Benjamin Otieno Ayimba medical while the burial is being planned to happen in a fortnight.

“This is a very difficult moment for the rugby community and to me as well because Benjamin was a close friend. It is unfortunate that it has come down to this but it is the will of God and we have to accept,” Oscar Osir, Ayimba’s close friend, former teammate and family spokesperson said on Monday.

He was speaking in the first press briefing organized since Ayimba’s passing where the Kenya Rugby Union and the family relayed information on the plans so far in as far as the legend’s interment is concerned.

“We want to thank the public as well as the President, former Prime Minister and Deputy President who have supported us through all this. It is a devastating blow to us because Benjamin served this country with distinction as a player and later as a coach,” KRU Boss Oduor Gangla stated.

Osir and Gangla were accompanied by Ayimba’s uncle Joseph Ayimba, who is also the funeral committee chairman.

Family and friends will meet every Tuesday and Friday from 5.30pm at the YMCA Hall in South C, Nairobi  for the funeral arrangements.

The family has also announced that on the week of his burial, a mass will be held on a Wednesday followed by rugby vigil on a Thursday. The body will be moved from the morgue for the journey to his rural home in Siaya on a Friday.

Gangla said a condolence book will be opened at the Union’s office at the RFUEA  with a funeral sub-committee also being put in place.

“We feel very honoured that the family has given Rugby a full day to celebrate Benjamin. Also, I would want to ask everyone to keep supporting this family because Benjamin has left very young kids,” Gangla further stated.

