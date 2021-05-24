Connect with us

Baldev Chager working on his car at the garage. Photo/SIMON MULUMBA

Motors

Chager’s Mitsubishi EvoX compliant as WRC Safari countdown begins

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Kenya Champion Baldev Singh Chager is overly excited with the manner in which his Kabras Sugar Racing stable-mates have fine-tuned his Mitsubishi Evolution X contraption.

The ‘Flying Singh’ is also glad that his team mechanics have gotten everything pointing in the right direction with just a month left before the start of the WRC Safari Rally set to run June 24-27.

The multiple Kenya and Safari Champion goes on to explain that his R4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X is in amazing shape and fully compliant with requisite standards set by the World Governing Body, FIA.

Baldev Chager during the ARC Equator Rally. Photo/CMONCY IMAGES

Chager will be returning to the fabled Safari incidentally on his eighth year under Kabras Sugar Racing livery and over two decades since his last WRC in 1998.

National drivers have been accorded a special dispensation by the FIA following extension of homologation for some older car models like Subaru Impreza N10 which is now eligible.

Safari Rally eligibility for national drivers entails, among other facets, fitting of the FIA -approved safety fuel tank which Chager is happy to comply with.

-BY SIMON MULUMBA-

