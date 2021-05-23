Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix after Leclerc withdrawal

Published

MONACO, Principality of Monaco, May 23 – Max Verstappen capitalised on Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc’s cruel last-minute withdrawal to win Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix and go top of the drivers’ world championship for the first time.

Carlos Sainz for Ferrari took second with Lando Norris for McLaren completing the podium.

Red Bull’s Verstappen displaced Lewis Hamilton at the top of the 2021 standings after the Mercedes world champion finished in seventh.

The Dutch driver pitched up in the Principality trailing Hamilton by 14 points, and leaves it four points ahead.

“It’s so special to win. The first time for me on the podium here. It was all about looking after the tyres. I was pretty much in control,” said Verstappen after taking the chequered flag waved by tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Hamilton had a low key weekend, qualifying in seventh and finishing in seventh.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas was in contention to pounce on any mistake by Verstappen.

But then his race came to an embarrassing end when a routine pitstop took a disastrous turn as a wheel refused to come off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Finn’s frustration will have been nothing to the heartache Leclerc suffered just before the start when he reported a gearbox problem on his Ferrari.

For the locally-born Leclerc it was a cruel end to his dream of winning his home grand prix.

“In the garage it was very difficult to feel ok, but I guess now I’m getting used to this feeling here unfortunately,” said Leclerc.

“I’ve never finished a race here – this year, I don’t start it. It’s a difficult one to take and I also feel for the team.”

His last minute absence was all the more unexpected as a couple of hours earlier Ferrari had announced repairs had been carried out without a grid penalty after Leclerc’s accident in qualifying 24 hours earlier.

In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix after Leclerc withdrawal - KenyanUpdates

  2. Pingback: Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix after Leclerc withdrawal – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved