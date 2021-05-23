Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Esperance players celebrate with substitute keeper Ben Mustapha after he saved two penalties

Football

Coach’s masterstroke takes Esperance to CAF Champions League semis

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 23 – A masterstroke by Esperance coach Moine Chaabani inspired the Tunisian club to win a CAF Champions League quarter-final penalty shootout on Saturday and set up a showdown against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Four-time African champions Esperance were leading Algerian visitors Chabab Belouizdad 1-0 in a second  leg but trailing 2-1 overall with eight minutes remaining when the coach gambled.

Chaabani believed his side would score again and force a shootout so he took off goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia and introduced Farouk Ben Mustapha, a shot-stopper with a reputation for saving penalties.

Esperance scored again on 87 minutes through Mohamed Ben Romdhane to triumph 2-0, level the tie on aggregate and Ben Mustapha saved three spot-kicks while Esperance converted three to win 3-2 on penalties.

Chaabani is hoping to become only the second coach after Portuguese Manuel Jose to win the Champions League three times after guiding Esperance to glory in 2018 and 2019.

After building a 2-0 first-leg lead last weekend, quarter-finals debutants Belouizdad contained Esperance until the 67th minute when Abdelraouf Benguit scored near Tunis.

Substitute Benguit later put Esperance 3-2 ahead in the shootout and Ben Mustapha then foiled Chemseddine Nessakh to complete a dramatic comeback triumph.

The Tunisians will host defending champions Ahly in a repeat of the 2018 final on June 18 or 19 with the return match the following weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Defender Yasser Ibrahim scored on 11 minutes as Ahly held Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa 1-1 in Pretoria to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

– Massive blow –

The early headed goal off a corner for the visitors was a massive blow to Sundowns as they had to find the net at least four times to survive, but never looked like achieving that feat.

Another defender, Mosa Lebusa, levelled after 30 minutes, also with a header after a corner, but the home side hardly troubled goalkeeper Mohamed el Shenawy in the second half.

Ahly are coached by South African Pitso Mosimane, who last September became the first sub-Saharan African to coach the Cairo club since it was formed in 1907.

The other semi-final, between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, will bring together teams who meet at the group stage with each winning at home.

Wydad host the first leg and if they eliminate Chiefs, will stage the single-match final at their 67,000-capacity Stade Mohammed V ground in Casablanca.

The Moroccans had to wait until the third minute of added time before Walid el Karti scored to earn a harder than expected 1-0 win over Mouloudia Alger of Algeria and a 2-1 overall victory.

A late Clatous Chama goal completed a 3-0 triumph for Simba of Tanzania over Chiefs in Dar es Salaam, but the South Africans progressed 4-3 on aggregate to a first semi-finals appearance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Recalled John Bocco scored in each half and the goal from Zambian Chama set up a tense finish for Chiefs, who kept nine clean sheets in 11 previous CAF matches this season.

In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Coach's masterstroke takes Esperance to CAF Champions League semis - KenyanUpdates

  2. Pingback: Coach’s masterstroke takes Esperance to CAF Champions League semis – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved