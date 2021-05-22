Connect with us

URGENT: Suarez delivers La Liga title to Atletico. Photo/COURTESY

Football

Suarez delivers La Liga title to Atletico Madrid

Published

MADRID, Spain, may 22 – Atletico Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2014 on Saturday as veteran striker Luis Suarez scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Valladolid.

Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 but that was not enough to overhaul a two-point deficit.

Suarez scored in the 58th minute after Angel Correa had equalised Oscar Plano’s opener for Valladolid.

Real trailed at home to a 20th-minute goal by Yeremi Pino for Villarreal.  Karim Benzema’s late headed equaliser and Luka Modric’s last-minute goal gave Real victory but it was too little, too late as Atletico claimed the title for the 11th time in their history.

In this article:
1 Comment

