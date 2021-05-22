Connect with us

Odibets Launches OdiTV for betting fanatics to Watch Live Matches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Betting firm Odibets have launched a new feature on their website christened OdiTV that will enable users of the Odibets platform access live matches whenever they are on the website.

This offers a new and interesting feature for punters especially those much inclined into Live Betting.

All registered OdiBets users will have access to the Live Streamed games once they log in to the website.

On successful registering on Odibets and placing their bets, punters can proceed and click on the OdiTV icon on the platform and the live streamed games will automatically appear on the screen.

The OdiTV live stream platform is available on mobile, iPad and desktop with a stable internet connection.

Early this year, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Sh105,000,000.

Through the jackpot, Odibets has made several betting fanatics lucky winners after correctly predicting the outcomes of several matches thus scooping several bonuses.

One lucky winner is John Ngumi a bodaboda operator who correctly predicted 15 match outcomes out of the possible 17 on the Odibets Mega Jackpot. John managed to walk away with Sh2,164,000 which was a bonus of the Sh105,000,000 grand prize.

Early last month, seven lucky punters became overnight millionaires after correctly predicting 15 match outcomes. With a stake of only Sh95, the lucky winners were able to win Sh1,000,213 courtesy of the Odibets Mega Jackpot.

