Former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba during the Safari Sevens at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in 2013. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Sports

Celebrated Kenya 7s legend Benjamin Ayimba is dead

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Kenya Sevens legend and former head coach Benjamin Ayimba is dead.

Ayimba, who was the most decorated Kenya 7s head coach after guiding Kenya to its first ever World Rugby Sevens Series Main Cup title in 2016 at the Singapore 7, passed away on Friday evening at Kenyatta National Hospital where he was undergoing cerebral malaria treatment.

“Unfortunately we have lost our legend Benjamin Ayimba, we continue praying for his family for strength during this trying period,” family spokesman and former Kenya Sevens player Oscar Osir told Capital Sport

-More to follow-

In this article:
1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Celebrated Kenya 7s legend Benjamin Ayimba is dead - KenyanUpdates

