Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wazito FC's Johnson Omurwa leads Tusker FC winger George 'BlackBerry' Odhiambo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Leaders Tusker drop vital points after being held by Wazito

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – An error from goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure will remain to haunt league leaders Tusker FC after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito FC in a BetKing Premier League match at the Utalii Complex on Friday evening.

Sammy Meja’s deflected freekick in the fifth minute had given Tusker the lead, but Emery dropped the ball into Kevin Kimani’s path for the Wazito equaliser.

The draw means Tusker are now on 34 points, just two ahead of second placed KCB who might go top if they beat Bandari in Sunday.

The result, Tusker’s third in a row, builds pressure on the log leaders who are seeking their first title since 2016.

  • Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito FC. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

-More to follow-

In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Leaders Tusker drop vital points after being held by Wazito - KenyanUpdates

  2. Pingback: Leaders Tusker drop vital points after being held by Wazito – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved