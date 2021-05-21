Leaders Tusker drop vital points after being held by Wazito

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – An error from goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure will remain to haunt league leaders Tusker FC after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito FC in a BetKing Premier League match at the Utalii Complex on Friday evening.

Sammy Meja’s deflected freekick in the fifth minute had given Tusker the lead, but Emery dropped the ball into Kevin Kimani’s path for the Wazito equaliser.

The draw means Tusker are now on 34 points, just two ahead of second placed KCB who might go top if they beat Bandari in Sunday.

The result, Tusker’s third in a row, builds pressure on the log leaders who are seeking their first title since 2016.

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito FC. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

-More to follow-