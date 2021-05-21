Kenya’s Olympics team to be prioritized for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The government through the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage will give priority to Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine that will start next week.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe on Friday announced that the government will commence second dose of AstraZeneca jabs next week, utilizing vaccines that were not used in addition to the 130,000 doses expected from COVAX.

Speaking during the inaugural Olympics Kenya Facebook Live series dubbed #TeamKenyaLive, Policy Advisor and Chief of Staff Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Rose Wachuka said CS Amina Mohamed has set up structures pegged on four pillars that will see the ministry adequately prepare Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The government has ensured that all athletes in national teams especially those preparing for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have been vaccinated and we are in line for the second dose,” Wachuka said during the live event that was also attended by Olympics Chef de mission Waithaka Kioni and General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir.

“The government is fully funding the Olympics and Paralympics, and nothing is taken to chance and that’s why we have sealed Kasarani Stadium to accommodate all athletes that have qualified for the games in a bubble camp.” Olympics Team parade marking 100 days to Olympics. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the four pillars, the main focus is the athletes who will be given full attention. Others are incorporating all the key stakeholders, ensuring that the Olympics and Paralympics are organized by the best personnel and making memories in guaranteeing the Kenyan flag is recognized throughout the games by showcasing not only sports but also Kenya’s rich culture.

“We have weekly meetings that gives us a platform to plan adequately for the games; we have two tier committees; the Steering Committee that is an inter-ministerial in nature since it incorporates other ministries like health, trade, interior, tourism to make sure all the boxes are ticked, so far six meetings have been held. The other one which is the Central Management Committee, which is inter-agency in nature, headed by the Chef de mission to ensure no stone is left unturned,” Wachuka stated. Olympics Chef de mission Waithaka Kioni

-Kioni on Olympics preps-

Chef de mission Kioni assured the country that it will be a well-prepared Olympics for Team Kenya and that their target of taking 100 athletes to Japan for the games is still on track.

Kioni confirmed that so far 150 athletes have qualified for the Summer Games with a huge chunk coming from athletics who have 91 runners that have attained the mark for the multi-sport global event.

However, the runners will be trimmed to 47 when Athletics Kenya holds trials from June 17-19 at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

“Our target is to send 100 athletes to Tokyo I believe it will still happen, I thank the Ministry of Sports because we have seen a new dawn, they have facilitated the qualification process and are in charge of Team Kenya’s preparations. NOC-K has supported the federations and athletes, so this will be the best Olympics preparation ever for Kenya,” Kioni underscored.

He added, “these are challenging times because of the pandemic, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee are determined to have the Olympics go on and organisers have released a set rules and guidelines to the followed to the latter.” Chief of Staff Ministry of Sports Rose Wachuka addressing Malkia Strikers in Mombasa during the low altitude training. Photo/COURTESY

General Team Manager for Team Kenya during the Olympics, Korir explained about the team’s qualifications pathway and the bubble camps at Kasarani and Kenyatta University, among other areas.

He emphasized that strict adherence to the bubble conditions was being enforced, especially the by the athletes as we countdown to the Games with sixty-three days to Olympics.

“For the first time we have a 50-50 gender parity in our qualified athletes. The Olympic trials are coming up next month and this means we’re another opportunity for even more athletes qualifying”, said the GTM on some of the highlights of Team Kenya to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

The first batch of Team Kenya is scheduled to depart July 5 to Kurume City for a 12-day training camp before heading to Tokyo ready to compete for the games.