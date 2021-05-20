Connect with us

Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win Italian Cup

Football

Published

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy, May 20 – Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Italian Cup on Wednesday as Italian fans returned to the stadium for the first time in over a year.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski after half an hour and Federico Chiesa with 15 minutes to go gave Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus their second trophy of the season after the Italian Super Cup.

Ruslan Malinovskyi had pulled a goal back for the Bergamo side who were denied their first major trophy since 1963.

A total of 4,300 fans were allowed into a stadium for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

