Gor leave it late to edge out Sofapaka in BetKing Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Tito Okello produced a man of the match performance, scoring one and assisting as champions Gor Mahia left it late to snatch a 2-1 win over Sofapaka in a BetKing Premier League match hosted in Wundanyi on Thursday.

Okello sent the title holders infront, nodding home in the 28th minute to give K’Ogalo the deserved lead at the interval.

However, in the second half, Sofapaka levelled the scores through Titus Echesa in the 53rd minute but it was Okelo who orchestrated the winner for the record 19-time Kenyan Champions when he swung a neat cross to find substitute Alpha Onyango who finished off in the 81st minute.

The win boost Gor’s chances of defending the title as they leapfrogged Bandari FC to fifth in the standing on 28 points to cut Tusker FC’s lead to nine points with the Brewers having played a match more than K’Ogalo.

For Sofapaka, they stagnated to eighth on the log with 22 points.