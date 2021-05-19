Connect with us

Kenya team huddle before the game against Ireland on day one of the HSBC Canada Sevens 2020 at BC Place Stadium on 7 March, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

Headlines

Rugby Sevens World Cup 2022 to be held in Cape Town

Published

PARIS, France, May 19 – The South African city of Cape Town will host the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens, World Rugby announced Tuesday.

The World Cup, the eighth edition for men and fourth for women, will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams and is the first to be hosted in Africa.

The competition, which will run between September 9-11, 2022, will be held at the Cape Town Stadium, with a capacity of 57,654.

The top eight men’s teams and top four women’s teams from the last RWC Sevens in San Francisco in 2018 have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022.

The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand, England, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, USA, France and Scotland.

Amongst the women’s teams, the Springbok women’s sevens side will join defending champions New Zealand, France, Australia and USA in Cape Town.

Teams that have not qualified automatically will do so via their respective regional tournaments held in Europe, Oceania, Asia, North America, South America and Africa. There are 16 places available in the men’s tournament and 11 in the women’s from regional competitions.

1 Comment

