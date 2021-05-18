Tennis Youngster Shakira aspires to play in majors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – To say Shakira Varese is a tennis star is like saying Denis Oliech played football for Harambee Stars or that Barack Obama makes a lot of speeches!

Her current good form does not begin to tell her story.

Shakira’s story actually starts with the superstitious facet of her game, insatiable appetite for victory and the enviable knack of recovery.

“I have developed a unique routine on the court. Whenever I lose a couple of games and things are not going well, I always change my grip and my water bottle. It works. I have managed to win many games from brink of losing. This is what makes a good player, your ability to recover lost ground. It defines a player’s character and discipline,” Shakira, who is the daughter to multiple Kenya National Two Wheel Drive Rally Champion, Leonardo Varese told Capital Sport.

“A loss always inspires me to push harder and play better as a player. On my first tournament at Loreto Convent when I was 7 years old, I reached the semis and ended up third with bronze and that moment it pushed me harder,” she added.

Shakira nevertheless admits that her journey to the summit of the Kenyan sport has not been a bed of roses.

“At the beginning I lacked competition locally. But I’m glad that the sport gave me a platform to showcase my ability and realize my potential in a game I love most. I have always wanted to further my career in tennis. My ultimate goal is to one day play in one of the World Majors and do my country proud,” Shakiri, who was a finalist during the Togo 2019 doubles, aspired.

“Hopefully we’ll get back our international legs of Under-18 again. We have good coaches around but you must travel outside the country, but without that it’s very difficult. Travel has been distracted by COVID-19 situation and some countries would compel you to a 2-week quarantine upon arrival.”

Varese Shakira in action at Nairobi Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

–When did Shakira realize she had the tennis bug?

“At the age of 11 when I travelled to Mauritius for an Africa Under-14 tournament, I realized I wanted to play tennis. I wanted to be the best in the game, so I started working on my skills and the rest as they say is history.”

Shakira has faced many top players in the Africa Under-14 Circuit from Madagascar to North Africans and West Africans.

“Reaching position 13 in the Africa Under-14 ranking beginning last year was big and also probably playing in 4 Africa Under-14 finals in doubles category in Togo, Madagascar, Mauritius and here at home in 2019. Also winning Under-14 tournament in South Africa and National in Kenya in singles and reaching a final also in singles in Serbia two years ago in Under-12,” the 15-year old narrated.

The lows in the sport for Shakira were more of a mental experience in the season.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, I was not able to play tennis well. I got stuck, upon coming back last year from Serbia, not knowing when I will play again. It’s been hard as I have had to start a training routine that was difficult, not so easy to get back to my daily grind.” Shakira Varese serve to Angela Okutoyi at Nairobi Club in a previous event. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Shakira has plans is to work harder in the next four years and improve on her junior U-18 ITF ranking and start climbing from her current 2200.

“My goal is to secure a college scholarship in the US which is the Mecca of women’s tennis. A scholarship will give me the opportunity to play tennis and study. Success is a journey, not a destination. The level-headedness and focus is more important than the outcome,” she stated.

Coming from a sporting family also motivates Shakira to always want to play more at the highest level.

“My Dad (Leo Varese) has played football and ruled the roost in motor racing where he became a multiple KNRC 2WD Champion. It is tougher being a second-generation sports personality in your family as there are a lot of expectations. But the moment you manage to focus and not think about it the results come.” Shakira Varese in action. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

When not playing tennis, Shakira spends her spare time reading books and drawing.

“I am currently Homeschooled and this has happened since 2018 so that I could get more time to train. I’m following the American curriculum at the moment since I wish to pursue further education in an American University and get my High School diploma before then.”

The recent National Under-14 win for Shakira was quite a good feeling.

“The Under-14 was very important to me as this was the last one in my career and I really wanted to end it on a high. I have always won the last ones locally in Under-10, 12 and now 14. I played with a forearm injury and using only my second serve, my opponents did not know I was struggling with the injury, so kept playing on to my backhand so that was made much easier for me,” Shakira underlined. Shakira Varese during Tennis Kenya Senior challenge series One match against Angela Okutoyi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

SHAKIRA’S BIO

Name: Shakira Varese

Hometown: Nairobi

Date of Birth: 5/04/2006

Year Commenced tennis: December 2009

Hobbies: Reading and drawing

CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS

1. Togo 2019 doubles finalists

2. 2019 Under-14 Africa finalist in doubles – Kenya

3. 2019 Under-14 Africa finalist in doubles – Madagascar

4. Mauritius doubles finalist Africa Under-14

5. Kenya’s leg of Africa Circuit Under-14 – finalist in doubles

6. National level -Won all her age categories from Under-10 (2016), Under-12 (2018) and Under-14 (2020)