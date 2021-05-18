Athletics Kenya to host Olympic trials in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Athletics Kenya will host trials to select the Kenyan team for the Tokyo Olympics at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on June 17-19, moving away from the earlier proposed plan of having the trials at the Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

According to a statement from AK, the trials will also double up as a test event for systems and infrastructure which will be used for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships set to be staged in August.

At the same time, the Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret is currently under construction and will not be ready to host the trials like it did in 2016 for the Rio games.

“Preparations for the Under-20 Championships are ongoing and technical experts have advised that holding the trials at Kasarani will help assess the preparedness ahead of the World Athletics inspectors in July,” the statement from AK stated.

The trials, often christened a mini-Olympics, will be strictly invite only.