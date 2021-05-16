Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The 38-year-old, known for his no-nonsense attitude, has offered to buy Premier League club Arsenal amid supporter backlash against unpopular American owner Stan Kroenke.

English Premiership

Spotify boss says bid for Arsenal rejected, remains ‘interested’

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, May 16 – Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek said Saturday a formal offer to buy Arsenal had been rejected by the Premier League club’s American owners.

In a statement on Twitter, the Swedish tycoon said the club’s owners, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE), had rebuffed his bid.

“This week an offer was made to (KSE co-owner) Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters,” Ek said.

“They replied that they don’t need the money. I remain interested should that situation ever change.”

Lifelong Arsenal fan Ek first expressed an interest in mounting a bid for the club last month in the wake of the aborted European Super League plan.

Arsenal were one of six Premier League teams that signed up for the breakaway league, which collapsed barely 48 hours later after a massive backlash across the football world.

Arsenal fans staged an angry protest outside the Emirates Stadium demanding a change of ownership of the club.

US billionaire Stan Kroenke, through KSE, has been the Gunners’ majority shareholder for a decade and took full control of the club by buying out Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov’s stake in 2018.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arsenal’s performances on the pitch have declined markedly during the Kroenke reign.

The London club have not won a Premier League title since 2003/04 and this season the team missed out on a top-four finish in the English top flight for a fifth consecutive season.

KSE said in a statement last month the group was uninterested in a sale of the team after Ek went public with his planned bid.

“We remain 100 percent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club,” KSE said. “We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”

Ek however had insisted that he was “very” serious about making a bid for the team, with Arsenal legends such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp all reportedly part of an advisory group for the takeover.

“I have secured the funds for it, and I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners and I hope they hear me out,” Ek said.

“I’ve been an Arsenal fan since I was eight years old. Arsenal is my team. I love the history. I love the players. And of course, I love the fans.

“So as I look at that, I just see a tremendous opportunity to set a real vision for the club to bring it back to its glory. And I want to establish trust with fans and I want to engage the fans again.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Spotify boss says bid for Arsenal rejected, remains 'interested' - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved