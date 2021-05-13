Malkia Strikers in Mombasa for Tokyo Olympics Preparations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 13 – The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers are in Mombasa for a low altitude training as part of the preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The team of 16 will use the Mombasa trip to acclimatize since in Tokyo the weather will be similar because the Games will be held during Summer time.

Malkia Strikers led by skipper Mercy Moim and head coach Paul Bitok, on Thursday conducted light training, holding gym session under the watchful eyes of the Brazilian tacticians. Malkia Strikers holding a training session at a Mombasa Hotel

As part of their program, the team will on Friday hold a media relations training to be conducted by the media team attached to the Tokyo Olympic Games; Alex Isaboke, Elias Makori, Michael Okinyi and Robbin Toskin.

The media team will train them on how to conduct interviews at a major competition, confidence before camera, personal branding and image building as well as social media etiquette among others.

The Malkia Strikers will later on play a friendly match at the beach to gauge their fitness level.

The Malkia Strikers were supposed to head to Brazil for a month-long camp but the trip that was sponsored by world volleyball governing body CAVB was cancelled by the Ministry of Health due the surge of COVID-19 cases in the South American country.

The Malkia Strikers will be returning to the Summer Games for the first time since 2004 and none of the squad in Mombasa has ever had a feeling of the Olympics.