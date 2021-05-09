Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dylan Kerr issuing instructions for TTM

Football

Dylan Kerr’s TTM buy top-flight status, lift South African Cup in seven months

Published

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, May 09 – A fortunate goal enabled TTM to edge Chippa United 1-0 in Bloemfontein on Saturday and lift the South African FA Cup just seven months after buying top-flight status.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo seemed overly ambitious when he unleashed a shot from well outside the box toward Ugandan goalkeeper Ismail Watenga in the 27th minute.

But his attempt deflected off the head of Burundian centre-back Frederic Nsabiyumva and landed in the corner of the net at a cold Free State Stadium.

It was the only goal of a final that produced few clearcut chances with Katenga and opposite number, Zimbabwean Washington Arubi, seldom troubled.

Second division outfit TTM — short for Tshakhuma Tsha Manzivhandila and coached by former Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr — bought the franchise of disbanded Bidvest Wits after failing to win promotion last season.

After several months of poor results and chaotic administration, the ownership of TTM changed and Maltese coach Dylan Kerr joined the club based in northern city Polokwane.

But the 54-year-old could not operate from the touchline until he received a work permit this week, and won his first match in charge four days ago.

“All my players were heroes tonight. We dug deep to keep Chippa at bay and deserved to lift the trophy,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There will be little time to celebrate, though, as we continue our fight to avoid relegation with a match this Wednesday.”

Serb coach Vladimir Heric said a poor start contributed to Chippa from eastern Cape city Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) failing.

“We did not exist for the first 30 minutes, but were a different team in the second half, dominating possession but lacking penetration.”

Chippa introduced Cameroonian Bienvenu Eva Nga and Liberian Anthony Laffor off the bench to try and bolster the attack, but they made little impact.

TTM pocketed seven million rand (Sh53mn) for winning the final and qualified for the 2022 CAF Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Dylan Kerr’s TTM buy top-flight status, lift South African Cup in seven months – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved