Spanish Grand Prix preview

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 08 – Viewers on DStv can look forward to the fourth round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, the Spanish Grand Prix, live from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the afternoon of Sunday 9 May 2021.

The third round of the season in Portugal this past weekend saw Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton claim a dominant victory to open an eight-point lead over Red Bull Racing pilot Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship.

The Silver Arrows were the dominant force at Portimao, with Valtteri Bottas claiming pole position and the fastest lap, while Hamilton’s race pace was far beyond anything Verstappen could manage – though the Dutchman did manage to outmaneuver Bottas for second place.

“That was such a tough race – physically and mentally,” Hamilton said after the match. “Just keeping everything together. It’s very windy out there, so it’s very easy to just put a foot wrong. I just didn’t quite get as good a start as Valtteri and lost out on the restart, which was not good. I was not happy about that, naturally.

“I really had to try and position myself the best that I could, I can’t remember but I think Max made a mistake at some point on the lap which was perfect, and I knew that was the lap where I was going to be as close as I could to him in the last sector.

“Then with Valtteri, I had to make the move early on before the tyres were destroyed and managed to just get him into turn one, just right on the limit. Just great racing.”

According to former F1 driver Nico Rosberg – the only man to beat Hamilton in a title fight in the hybrid era – Verstappen is now “starting to understand better and better how good Lewis Hamilton is” and believes that the pressure is starting to show.

The German added, “He needs to do everything perfect to beat him in the World Championship but at the moment it is 2-1 for Lewis. I think [Red Bull] would have wanted the win here because they had the fastest car.

“If we think about qualifying it was Max Verstappen who had the fastest lap, it just got deleted because of a mistake. And fastest lap again in the race, Verstappen got it deleted again for going off track limits. That’s too many mistakes.”

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a track all the teams and drivers are familiar with, as it serves as one of the pre-season testing venues and the Spanish GP been a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar for decades.

Hamilton will be looking to win the race for a fifth successive time and sixth overall, which would see him join the great Michael Schumacher as the most successful driver in the event’s history. Yet Barcelona is also a special place for Verstappen, who famously won his first F1 GP there in 2016, becoming the youngest race winner of all time.

Spanish Grand Prix broadcast details

Sunday 9 May

14:55: Race – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Motorsport