Odibets Set to Surprise More than 1000 Mums with Free Shopping

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 08 – Odibets has announced that it will be giving out free shopping to mothers this weekend in a campaign dubbed ‘Asante Mama’ that is set to commemorate this year’s Mother’s Day celebration.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the promo was launched in a bid to give back to the company’s loyal customers and help their customers celebrate Mother’s Day that will take place on Sunday 9th of May.

“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our mothers who have been our pillars of strength since childhood,” said Mr Sayi.

To qualify for the Mother’s Day draw, all they have to do is place a bet of Sh50 and above on the Odibets platform.

Winners of the shopping vouchers will receive a confirmation message from OdiBets once the draw is done.

The winners will receive Sh5000 on their Odibets accounts that signify the actual shopping vouchers they have won.

The shopping voucher ‘cash’ award can be withdrawn via M-Pesa.

Last month, Odibets awarded more than 2,000 “Jogoos” to their customers as they celebrated Easter in a promo dubbed ‘Shinda Jogoo ya Easter’.