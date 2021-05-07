Connect with us

The Kenya Lionesses playing Tunisia at the Solidarity Camp. PHOTO/Rugby Afrique

KRU recalls Kenya Lionesses from Tunisia training camp

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 07 – The Kenya Rugby Union has recalled the national women’s sevens team from their solidarity camp in Tunisia over what it termed as ‘state COVID-19 mitigation protocols’.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Union says the team will be getting back to the country immediately.

“The decision is based on advice from our medical team and was made after consultation with Rugby Africa, the Kenya Ministry of Sports, Culture and Hertiage and the Tunisian Rugby Federation. We extend our sincere graditude to Rugby Africa and the Tunisian Rugby Federation for facilitating this camp and hosting us,” a statement from the Union said.

The team was scheduled to play the second round of the tri-nation tournament this weekend as part of their preparations towards the Tokyo Olympics.

A source however intimated that the team made the decision to return home early to avert possible cases of COVID-19 infections within the team.

They had played the first round of the tournament last weekend. The team was divided into two; Kenya A and B and they won all their matches apart from one slim loss against Madagascar.

1 Comment

