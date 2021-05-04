Connect with us

Zoo FC expelled from FKF Premier League over match fixing

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – ZOO FC has been expelled from the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season over match fixing, following FIFA Disciplinary Committee order.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee also ordered the relegation of Zoo FC to the FKF Division One League for the season 2021/2022.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee charged Zoo FC for contravening Article 18 of the FDC which is Manipulation of football matches and competitions.

Zoo FC was also ordered to contact FIFA in the next 30 days from the notification of the decision and implement a prevention plan as an educational directive designed to prevent and combat the manipulation of football matches and competitions.

In a rejoinder, FKF effected the order immediately by writing to Zoo FC chairman.

“We wish to inform you that we are in receipt of correspondence from FIFA dated May 4, 2021 with regard to a FIFA disciplinary Committee ruling against your club on grounds of Manipulation of football matches and competition,” the letter signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno wrote.

Regrettably, in view of the aforementioned decision and in accordance with FKF’s obligation to FIFA statutes, the federation has expulsed your club from the 2020/2021 FKF Premier League season and relegated Zoo FC to the FKF Division One League for the season 2021/2022,” the statement added.

Zoo FC were sitting at the bottom of the 18-team log on eight points having only managing to win one game, drew five and lost eight out of the 14 matches they played.

