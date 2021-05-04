Betika partners with Tisini for the biggest online Football Quiz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Betting firm Betika have partnered with the Tisini Footie Quiz, an initiative that runs every Monday night at 8pm.

The sponsorship has seen the cash prize triple the in May. The online football trivia game aims to test and enhance knowledge of Kenyan audiences on local, African and global football, hence the high rewards now being offered by the betting firm.

Betika are promising to “blow up” the Tisini Footie Quiz with an offering that will see podium finishers share a total KSh20,000 cash prize kitty every Monday.

Half of that, KSh10,000 will go to the winner of the Tisini Footie Quiz every Monday during the month of May, second place will walk away with KSh6,000, with third place earning KSh4,000.

Betika are also working with Tisini towards providing a quiz for ‘mtaa vibandas’ and football dens.

Kenyans are among the biggest fans of football, particularly the English Premier League and a host of other European Football leagues. This however results in many lacking knowledge and understanding of local and continental football.

The Tisini Footie Quiz thus comes as one of the ways of making Kenyans appreciate their own game in a fun, engaging and rewarding way.

The Tisini Footie Quiz also comes at an opportune time especially since the Kenyan Premier League is set to resume this month following President Uhuru Kenyatta lifting the ban on sporting activities on Saturday May 1st, 2021.

The online quiz has a set of 35 questions drawn from Kenyan, African and global football. Users have 15 seconds to answer each question and the participant who answers most questions correctly in the shortest time emerges top.

Betika joins Safaricom and Zetech University as sponsors of the Tisini Footie Quiz that takes place online every Monday at 8pm.

Betika are the sponsors of the National Super League. Tisini is a media-tech company whose mission is to look inside football and beyond.