Varane to miss Chelsea return after Real Madrid confirm injury

MADRID, Spain, May 3 – Raphael Varane is set to miss Real Madrid’s crunch Champions League second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday after the club confirmed he has sustained an adductor injury.

Varane was taken off at half-time of Madrid’s 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday and the French defender is now expected to sit out the game at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Chelsea in last week’s first leg at Valdebebas.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right adductor muscle,” Real Madrid said in a statement on Monday.

Varane’s injury is another major blow for Madrid, who are also in the heat of La Liga’s title race, with a pivotal match at home to Sevilla coming up on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are two points behind Atletico Madrid, with four games left to play.

Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez will likely form the central defensive partnership against Chelsea after they excelled while Varane was recently absent due to a positive test for COVID-19.

Sergio Ramos is also nearing a return to fitness following a calf injury, but it would be a surprise if the 35-year-old was thrown back in against Chelsea, after more than a month out.

