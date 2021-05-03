Connect with us

Coach Benjamin Musa training with Nick Okoth at the AV Fitness Centre in Lavington. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Boxing

Kenya’s Olympics bound boxers set for Tokyo preps in Russia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The national boxing team ‘Hit Squad’ is scheduled to travel to Russia for a week-long international tournament ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games slated to start from July 24-August 8.

The Konstantin Korotkov Memorial Boxers’ Cup will be held from May10-18 in the city of Khabarovsk at Lenina Regional Sports Complex Stadium, officials have confirmed.

The tournament will be part of the Hit Squad preparations for the Olympics with all the four boxers, Nick Okoth, Christine Ongare, Elly Ajowi and Elizabeth Akinyi, who have qualified for the Summer set to compete.

The quartet will face top European boxers who are equally shaping up for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

However, Okoth will fight in the featherweight(57kg) and Ajowi in the heavyweight (91kg) at the Olympics.

The quartet will be accompanied by head coach Musa Benjamin and assistant coaches David Munuhe and John Waweru as well as Communication Director Duncan Kuria while the team manager will be Kenya Police chairman Linus Ouma.

