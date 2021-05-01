Connect with us

Brazilian coaches with Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok

Headlines

Malkia Strikers’ Brazil Olympic Training Camp cancelled

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 01 – The Kenya Volleyball Federation has cancelled Malkia Strikers’ planned pre-Olympic training camp in Brazil upon advice from the Ministry of Health, due to a spike in infections in the South American country.

KVF boss Waithaka Kioni has told Capital Sport that they made the decision after advice, with the team having been scheduled to depart the country this weekend.

“The number of cases in Brazil was worrying and the Ministry of Sports and Health advised that it was not a good idea to travel. So as at now the plans are off and we are working hard to find an alternative and looking at various options for Plan B,” Kioni stated.

The team would have been in Brazil for six weeks, training under four coaches seconded from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and playing friendly matches against local clubs.

The four Brazilian coaches had already come to the country and assessed the team. They headed back home to make tailor made training plans for the girls.

Coach Paul Bitok had already named a travelling team of 16 for the camp.

1 Comment

