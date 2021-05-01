Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tyson Fury (L) and Anthony Joshua (R)

Football

Fury v Joshua megafight ‘dead in the water’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01 – An all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in July or August is “dead in the water”, according to Fury’s promoter.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday he was “100 percent confident” the fight would happen despite concerns over delays in finalising the super fight.

Saudi Arabia, where Joshua won a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019, has reportedly offered a huge sum to host the fight.

Bob Arum, though, believes it will not now be possible to complete negotiations in time and has called for the two boxers to arrange other fights.

“It will take months for the Saudis to do their due diligence on such a huge deal,” Arum told the Telegraph.

“It is not just a site fee, there are ancillary demands from the Saudis stretching into the broadcast deals and other things. It could take months for it all to play out. It could even take until 2022 the way it looks right now.

“The fight in July or August is dead in the water as far as we are concerned. The two fighters need to go and have other fights this summer while the negotiations for that fight in the Middle East conclude.

“It is absurd what Hearn is saying that it is a done deal. If we had just done a site deal without all the other complications that have arisen, we would have a fight by now. Tyson Fury is fuming about it and is refusing to keep waiting.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The fight will be the richest in British boxing history, with the two men holding all four of the major world titles in the heavyweight division between them.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Fury v Joshua megafight 'dead in the water' - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved